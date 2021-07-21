Turn Your Backyard Into A Movie Theater With This BenQ Projector

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

One of the joys of the summer is being able to hang out in the backyard. When the sun’s out or when the sun is down. Either way, the weather is just too gorgeous to stay inside all day. And with the BenQ TK850i True 4K Projector, you will have an even greater reason to hang out in the backyard.

With the BenQ TK850i True 4K Projector, you will be able to turn your backyard into a makeshift movie theater. By not having to deal with crowds, it may be even better than a movie theater. Because with the size and clarity of the image this thing projects, it will make your TV’s inside look like child’s play.

Having gotten ahold of the unit to try for ourselves, we can say that this thing is a real sight to behold. It’s not too difficult to set up. Once you get the screen set up, you need to get the projector into place and then adjust some knobs on the lens to get the size just right and into focus. From there, the sky is the limit.

You can hook up a Roku or similar to the BenQ TK850i True 4K Projector, you can hook up a Blu-Ray Player, or you can even hook up the cable box. Whatever you want to hook up, you can do so. And it can deliver crisp picture quality, all the way up to 4K HDR imagery if you have the gear to do so.

Throwing on a movie during the 4th of July was one of the true highlights of 2021 for us. The picture of the BenQ TK850i True 4K Projector was out of this world, a truly immersive experience. Hooking up a 4K player and a soundbar is hard to beat. And you can partake if you pick one up now. We can’t recommend it highly enough.

BenQ TK850i True 4K Projector ($1,649)

