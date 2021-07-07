Turn Your Car Into A Bed With The FBSPORT Car Mattress

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

After the last year we’ve had, we all deserve to go on trips this summer. Be it trips to the woods to camp or just long-distance drives to somewhere relaxing for fun to see the sights, we all need to go somewhere. And with the FBSPORT Car Mattress, you can skip the hotels and sleep in your car comfortably.

Spending all sorts of money on a hotel is no fun. And spending time setting up an annoying tent can really put a damper on the whole trip. But with this easy-to-use FBSPORT Car Mattress, you can turn your car into a rolling bedroom so you can relax anywhere you need to when the sandman’s call arrives.

When you get the FBSPORT Car Mattress, it’s easy as pie to set up. This thing is inflatable, so all you gotta do is set it up in the backseat of the car and get some air into it. When it’s sturdy enough, you can rest easy on it and sleep like you were laying on the kind of mattress you’d find in a 5-star hotel.

This whole thing is pretty affordable too. For just $33, you can turn your backseat into a bedroom that can comfortably fit two people. So when you hit the road on your own or with someone, you guys can kick out under the cool night sky and just relax without the pain of a hotel booking fee.

Wherever you plan on traveling this summer, you should have the FBSPORT Car Mattress. Even if you have it just to give the kiddies something to sleep on for long trips in the car, this thing is affordable and very convenient. Pick one up now and make your car the complete package.

