Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Need a new TV for a bedroom? How about one for the study, or even as a gift to that college-bound teen? No need to spend hundreds of dollars on a massive screen, especially if it’s going to play second fiddle to a larger TV in another part of the house. Plus, as easy as it might be to stream on our computer screens or tablets, it’s never quite the same as looking at a TV (and have you ever tried watching something with a friend or partner on a tiny laptop? Impossible.)

A smaller room or apartment calls for a more compact TV, like the Insignia NS-24DF310NA19 24-inch 720p HD Smart LED TV. It’s the perfect size for a studio apartment, or smaller rooms. It’s also great to perch next to a bed for night-time binging.

When it comes time to look into purchasing a new TV, Insignia always has great deals. Take the Insignia NS-24DF310NA19 24-inch 720p HD Smart LED TV, which usually runs for $150. There was a time when a HDTV, even at this size, could cost at least three times as much. And like other Insignia products, this TV is sturdy and designed to last for years.

The Insignia NS-24DF310NA19 24-inch 720p HD Smart LED TV has the built-in capability to stream Netflix, Hulu, HBO and all our favorite streaming services. It’s super simple to use, and very intuitive. And it runs smoothly, so no need to worry about connectivity.

Shoppers who have bought the Insignia NS-24DF310NA19 24-inch 720p HD Smart LED TV on Amazon really dig this TV. It has amassed over 2,379 reviews to give it a 4.2-star rating out of 5 stars. 79 percent of all the reviews are at a 4-star rating or higher. Everyone just loves how convenient it is and how easy it is to use. Be it for a kitchen, a guest bedroom, or even the backyard, this TV is made for easy streaming and watching.

Grab one while it’s still in stock.

Get It: Pick up the Insignia NS-24DF310NA19 24-inch 720p HD Smart LED TV ($100; was $150) at Amazon.

