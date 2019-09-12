Two Massive Fall Sales at Backcountry—Hike, Climb & Camp Gear Up to 80% Off!

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Backcountry has two amazing sales going on right now that climbers, campers, hikers, and outdoorsmen of all stripes need to know about. During the Climb & Camp Sale, take an additional 20 percent off select camping and climbing gear. And during the Fall Stoic Sale, get up to 75 percent off Stoic flannels, sweaters, and more great autumn apparel. But hurry—these sales end soon!

If you love hiking, climbing, camping, or just being present in the great outdoors, you’ve got to get over to Backcountry and check out the gear and apparel that’s on sale. From tents to sweaters, crampons to camp stoves, and everything in between, Backcountry has hundreds of items on sale right now that will make any cool- (and even cold-) weather outdoor excursion better.

Camp & Climb Extra 20% Off

If you’re thinking about a fall or even wintertime camping trip, there are a bunch of tents on sale at Backcountry. From light shelters to serious four-season cocoons, a slew of ALPS Mountaineering and Mountainsmith gear is up to 65 percent off—and you can take an additional 20 percent off using the code CLIMBCAMP20. Need a new sleeping bag? Backcountry has a bunch of tents plus bag bundles on sale. For example, this killer combo from Marmot ($261). It’s already marked down to $326; include the code CLIMBCAMP20 at checkout and you can save another $65.

Ready for a new pack? Backcountry has dozens of backpacks, hiking packs, rope bags, and more on sale. Brands like Patagonia, Filson, The North Face, Kelty, and more can be had. And even if the pack you really want isn’t on sale, just use the code CLIMBCAMP20 and get 20 percent off.

Love climbing? Whether you’re an amateur who just loves to scramble around once in a while or a serious mountaineer, Backcountry has all the apparel and gear you need for a safe, fun, and rewarding day on the boulders. From brands like Backcountry’s own line of gear to renowned names in the industry such as Mamut, Black Diamond, and Arc’teryx, you’ll find everything you need—and get an additional 20 percent off your purchase.

Fall Apparel Up To 75% Off

The Stoic Fall Sale is pretty mind-blowing as well, no code required: Just head over to Backcountry and take 75 percent (or more!) off flannels, sweaters, full-zip hoodies, even sherpa-lined sweatpants. It’s all marked way down, including this Sherpa Lined Fleece Shirt Jacket (below). Regularly $80, it’s marked down to an astonishing $15—that’s 81 percent off!

And it’s not just guys’ gear; women’s clothing, including sweaters, tights, and cozy camp socks, are marked down, too. So stock up for the holidays!

Get the gear you need, and treat your climbing and camping buddy to some fantastic gear while you’re shopping. It’s all on sale at Backcountry. Whether or not you tell them you bought it all on sale is up to you.

The Backcountry Climb and Camp Sale runs through September 23. The Stoic Fall Sale goes until September 29. Happy hiking.