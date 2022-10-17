Electric motorcycles and moped-type e-bikes have grown up over the past decade. Those puny, low-range commuter-type cycles that kicked things off have evolved into a whole spectrum of two-wheeler options these days that are bigger in every way—from full-on sport bikes to extremely capable off-road beasts. Enter the latest from UBCO. The New Zealand-based electric adventure vehicle company specializing in rugged and overbuilt scramblers akin to big mopeds has just released its latest entry, an all-wheel drive cycle called the UBCO 2X2 Adventure Motorbike.

UBCO’s new electric motorbikes are built for traversing all sorts of terrain—but with a lightweight, silent, and easy-to-ride two-wheeler that provides utility too. The vehicle’s frame has 19 different attachment points to affix all sorts of cargo, tools, or equipment. It can accept a large variety of optional racks and trays for adding even more gear. Plus, the company offers a work version designed especially for only off-road use.

The e-scrambler uses a 1 kilowatt motor in each wheel hub to give you ultimate traction and maneuverability. Power is accessed by a familiar twist of the bike’s handlebar throttle. A host of other features include a 7027 aluminum frame that keeps weight down to 155 pounds, over 300 stainless steel components for solid protection from the elements, and a six-hour full charge time for a range of up to 75 miles and speeds that’ll hit 30 mph. This all boils down to one fun and tough adventure bike, featuring high quality construction (both hardware and software) with reliable durability.