Gear
UBCO’s New Electric 2×2 Adventure Motorbike Can Take You Practically Anywhere
Electric motorcycles and moped-type e-bikes have grown up over the past decade. Those puny, low-range commuter-type cycles that kicked things off have evolved into a whole spectrum of two-wheeler options these days that are bigger in every way—from full-on sport bikes to extremely capable off-road beasts. Enter the latest from UBCO. The New Zealand-based electric adventure vehicle company specializing in rugged and overbuilt scramblers akin to big mopeds has just released its latest entry, an all-wheel drive cycle called the UBCO 2X2 Adventure Motorbike.
UBCO’s new electric motorbikes are built for traversing all sorts of terrain—but with a lightweight, silent, and easy-to-ride two-wheeler that provides utility too. The vehicle’s frame has 19 different attachment points to affix all sorts of cargo, tools, or equipment. It can accept a large variety of optional racks and trays for adding even more gear. Plus, the company offers a work version designed especially for only off-road use.
The e-scrambler uses a 1 kilowatt motor in each wheel hub to give you ultimate traction and maneuverability. Power is accessed by a familiar twist of the bike’s handlebar throttle. A host of other features include a 7027 aluminum frame that keeps weight down to 155 pounds, over 300 stainless steel components for solid protection from the elements, and a six-hour full charge time for a range of up to 75 miles and speeds that’ll hit 30 mph. This all boils down to one fun and tough adventure bike, featuring high quality construction (both hardware and software) with reliable durability.
“Micromobility is going through a reckoning, partly as a result of poorly designed hardware that’s not built to last. Product lifecycle thinking drives UBCO’s development right from design to simplifying maintenance for owners,” says Phil Harrison, chief revenue officer of UBCO. “This has helped us push the limits with our new model having 30 percent better battery cyclic longevity, improved design for disassembly, 20 percent better motor efficiency, strengthened frame, and more sustainable packaging. Having a smaller form factor and doing more with less, is an important pillar of more sustainable consumption,” Harrison adds.
Other cool features of the UBCO 2×2 Adventure Motorbike include LED lighting all around, adjustable coil spring suspension with hydraulic dampener, multi-use tires for off- and on-road use, turn signals, side mirrors, steering lock and lockable battery, plus the ability to update the bike’s software over Bluetooth. Available in black or white, the 2×2 Adventure Motorbike can be test driven by contacting the company.
[$6,999; ubco.com]Get it
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!