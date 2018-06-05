Seal of Approval

Nick Kroll Talks Iconic Comedy Duos, Kickass Boots, and His Other Recent Obsessions

Nick Kroll attends 'Loving' New York Premiere
Nick Kroll attends 'Loving' New York PremiereJohn Lamparski / Contributor / Getty Images

Nick Kroll, the star of new film Uncle Drew discusses an iconic comedy duo, quality kicks, and other recent obsessions.

