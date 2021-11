Shaun of the Dead / Hot Fuzz / The World’s End 4K Blu-ray Trilogy GET IT!

Give someone in your life the gift of this 4K three pack of some of the funniest and most genre-bending movies of all time. A great way to pass the time inside this winter.

Get It: Pick up the Shaun of the Dead / Hot Fuzz / The World’s End 4K Blu-ray Trilogy ($20; was $60) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!