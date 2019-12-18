



road shoes , comfy shoes, casual shoes—it’s easy to fill up your closet with a pair for every occasion. But sometimes you just want one that can do it all (or at least come close), and that’s exactly the niche Under Armour aims to fill with their newly launched HOVR Summit. Built on UA’s responsive HOVR cushioning foam—the same used in its HOVR Infinite distance running shoe—the Summit is built to perform on city streets, mountain trails, and anywhere in between.

As a generalist shoe, the Summit is designed for both performance and aesthetics. The midsole is made up of UA’s proprietary HOVR cushioning foam, which is derived from olefin wax. HOVR is more durable than EVA (the stuff that’s traditionally used in many running midsoles), and it also strikes a good balance between cushioning and responsiveness. It’s used in many of UA’s top-tier running shoes.

But that’s not all: A lugged Michelin rubber outsole should provide good grip in the dirt, and a heel cage on the upper adds extra support for your feet. We haven’t tested the Summit yet, but it definitely has the specs of a good running shoe.

Style-wise, it has some strong ’90s references with its black, turquoise, pink, and white colorway—but it’s subtle enough that you won’t get tired of wearing them often. Overall, the Summit makes a great pick for traveling, when you need versatile kicks in your suitcase: Just one pair can get you get your through your morning miles and afternoon bar hopping, too.

Ready to nab them? The HOVR Summit will be available for sale on Dec. 20.

[$130; underarmour.com]

