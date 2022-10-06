One of the DC Universe’s biggest movies is about to hit the big screen—Black Adam starring mega superstar Dwayne Johnson—and a new Project Rock release is generating even more hype around the film. As fans of Project Rock gear already know, Johnson has long had a relationship with athletic apparel and shoe brand Under Armour. His latest release with the company is the Project Rock Black Adam Collection, and all of the gear featured is built to handle serious sweat sessions—it’s inspired by the training Johnson did to get into top super(anti)hero shape for the movie.

While most superhero movies have to clad their lead actors in a muscle suit to match the otherworldly physiques of comic book heroes, Johnson—who’s a notoriously massive gym rat and has only become more ripped since his wrestling days—wanted to be all natural. (He’s not the only celeb to do so—kudos to Chris Hemsworth for bringing his own Thor-like muscles to the MCU.) Inspired by that gym journey, Johnson went back to the drawing board with the UA team and helped them design a collection that “represents grit, determination, hard work and most importantly, disruption; and aims to inspire athletes to disrupt the status quo in their own lives, in and outside of the gym.”

The star of the collection is the Project Rock 5 Black Adam shoe. Billed as UA’s ultimate training shoe, it’s built to meet Johnson’s workout demands. He needed a shoe that ticked all the normal workout shoe criteria—comfortable, responsive, and breathable—but also one that could provide a high level of support and durability. Both are essential qualities for a shoe that he’d wear during his notoriously brutal and heavy gym sessions.

“The Project Rock 5s are the most innovative training shoes we’ve ever made—they give you power, energy, and support with an amazing comfort level,” Johnson said.

The comfort comes from an engineered mesh upper that has stretch and structure where it counts (along with being lightweight and breathable), plus a plush knit collar that limits chafing while busting out intensive activities like burpees. To keep the shoe planted on your foot, a molded TPU strap runs from heel to midfoot, locking down your heel and stabilizing your foot. UA’s HOVR foam cushioning lessens impacts and sends energy back to your feet and legs for an extra boost; the TriBase outsole offers good grip and keeps your feet grounded during heavy lifts. But the best endorsement is from Johnson himself: He loves these shoes.

“Every time I get out my PR5s and lace up, by that last tie I become very inspired and I am ready to run through a wall.”

Other items in the collection include workout gear for both men and women, like mesh shorts, leggings, tees, tanks, hoodies (there’s a sleeveless option, of course), and more.

“I hope that the athlete wearing Black Adam gear feels empowered and strong and confident,” said Johnson. “I hope they feel motivated to go out and disrupt. That’s what Black Adam is, and that is what the collection represents—disruption.”

Check out the full collection here, and don’t miss Black Adam—it premieres in theaters on Oct. 21.

