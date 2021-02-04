The Rock Reveals New Breaking Barriers Shoe Collab With Under Armour

The first Project Rock release of 2021 is here: The Breaking Barriers collection includes two new shoes and a bright new colorway for the Project Rock 3, the flagship shoe in the collaboration between Under Armour and Dwayne Johnson.

The PR3 is the only training shoe in the lineup; the other two shoes are geared more toward everyday wear: a chunky slide (simply called “The Slide”) and the BSR (short for “blood, sweat, respect”). Both pairs, along with the new PR3 colorway, launched today and are on sale now. For Johnson, the theme of the collection evokes rebuilding and moving forward after a difficult year.

“In 2020, we have been kicked in the guts, we’ve been kicked in the teeth, we’ve been kicked all over our bodies,” he said in a video about the collection he posted to Instagram, “but 2021 I feel like is our breakout year.”

BSR

While the PR3 is designed specifically for the gym, the BSR leans more toward an everyday shoe. Instead of the HOVR foam found in the PR3, this shoe utilizes Charged cushioning for a responsive feel, and the mesh upper offers good breathability and more relaxed styling. It’s definitely not out of place in a workout though: The full rubber outsole is specially designed to maximize ground contact for greater stability, and the heel counter lends greater Achilles support. At the same time, it’s designed to be easy to wear all day (in the video, Johnson called it “one helluva comfortable shoe”) and at just $100 a pair, it’s affordable too.

[$100; underarmour.com]

The Slide

As he explains in the video, Johnson’s been a fan of slides since college. While there are tons available from different brands, the Project Rock slide stands out from the crowd for its beefy outsole and generous cushioning. UA partnered with Michelin to develop a full-rubber outsole with chunky lugs for the shoe, and it’s paired with a layer of Charged cushioning on top and a synthetic leather strap. The result: a slide that’s durable, grippy, and supremely comfortable—at least in Johnson’s estimation.

“These will be the most comfortable slides you have ever put on your dogs,” he said in the video.

They’re available in black and white for now, but Johnson also hinted at a red colorway that’s in the works for later this year.

[$65; underarmour.com]

Finally, there’s a new fluorescent yellow and black colorway (Johnson called it one of his favorites) available for the PR3, though the shoe itself remains unchanged.

[$140; underarmour.com]

