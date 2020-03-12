Under Armour Sale: Get Your Lucky25 Discount With This Code

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Right now is the time to stock up on gym gear, workout clothes, and running shoes at Under Armour. The fitness apparel giant always has a ton of great deals in its Outlet shop at underarmour.com. But the Under Armour sale going on now through March 23 is undeniable.

Just put at least $75 worth of eligible fitness gear in your shopping bag. Then use the code LUCKY25 at checkout. Voila! You’ll get an additional 25 percent off your entire purchase. You can’t beat that!

From its amazing HOVR running shoes that sync to the MAPMYRUM app to fantastic sweats and joggers, killer gym shorts and underwear, and excellent, durable workout gear, the Outlet page at underarmour.com has a ton of great fitness gear on sale. And before you think these items are irregular or unpopular, relax: the Outlet store is only the place where last year’s styles go to get sold.

UA wants this stuff gone to make room for 2020 stuff. So get over to the Under Armour sale today and pick up a whole new gym kit. Buy at least $75 worth of gear, and enter the code LUCKY25 at checkout to take an additional 25 percent off your purchase.

Whether you’re a runner, a CrossFit junkie, or just a fitness enthusiast who likes to sweat, Under Armour has everything you need. From sweats to shorts to hoodies to duffles, you can find it in the UA Outlet. And if you get more than $75 through March 23, you can save an extra 25 percent.

There’s a lot to choose from at the Under Armour sale. So check out some of our picks for the best fitness gear you can buy.

