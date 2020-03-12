Under Armour Sale: Get Your Lucky25 Discount With This Code

UA HOVR Guardian Running Shoe GET IT!

For runners that need extra structure and cushioning, this Stability running shoe has a locked-in feel and stable platform for a more efficient stride. UA HOVR technology provides that “zero gravity feel” for an energy return that softens impact. And it connects to UA’s MAPMYRUN app to track your fitness progress.

Get It: Save 43% on the UA HOVR Guardian ($68; was $120) with code LUCKY25 at Under Armour

