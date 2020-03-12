Under Armour Sale: Get Your Lucky25 Discount With This Code

UA Performance Golf Polo GET IT!

With a fuller cut for comfort, this polo is ready for the fairway lights. 4-way stretch construction moves better in every direction, and the polyester blend wicks sweat and dries fast. Anti-odor technology and UPF 30 protect you. Multiple colors and sizes are available.

Get It: Save at least 20% on the UA Performance Golf Polo ($44; was $55) with the code LUCKY25 at Under Armour

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!