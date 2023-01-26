12 Unique Valentine’s Day Gifts for Every Woman on Your List

This article was produced in partnership with Pandora

Your better half is unique. You know that. And yet, you have no idea what to get her for Valentine’s Day that captures just how special she is. Instead of drawing a blank, here’s your cheat sheet. Rule No. 1: Don’t shy away from jewelry. It never fails to impress and doesn’t have to break the bank. We’ve highlighted a selection from Pandora that has bespoke details and one-of-a-kind designs.

Rule No. 2: Scrap the roses and chocolates and think outside the box. Spring for unique Valentine’s Day gifts that speak to her interests, be it travel, sports, or lounging at home (that counts as a pastime). We rounded out the list with standout gifts that are covetable yet off the cuff like fashion-forward pickleball paddles and weighted relaxation robes.

Rule No. 3: Have fun with this. Shopping shouldn’t be stressful. You know her best, so just think about gifting something that complements her.

Here’s how to make her Valentine’s Day special.

1. Pandora Timeless Sparkling Wave Hoop Earrings

Studs are safe, but if you really want to surprise a loved one, go for something unexpectedly breathtaking. These elegant earrings from the Pandora Timeless collection have just the right amount of flair and fun. We love the curvy row of pavé along the front—designed to look like a wave. They’re funky yet timeless.

2. Pandora Moments Two-tone Key, Padlock & Heart Triple Dangle Charm

Charms are a wonderful representation of your unique love story. Here, she’ll be treated to a scene-stealing bauble suitable with any bracelet in the Pandora Moments collection (from $60). This three-piece charm consists of a sterling silver key engraved with the words “The key,” a 14K rose gold-plated padlock engraved with the phrase “To my”, and a heart charm adorned with pavé.

3. Pandora Moments Love Potion Murano Glass Heart Dangle Charm

This Murano glass charm is also compatible with the Pandora Moments collection. With this piece, she’ll be wearing her heart on her sleeve on Valentine’s Day and beyond. The pink gradient heart has a sterling silver tag engraved with “Potion.” To seal the deal, a single brilliant-cut, man-made pink crystal is perched on the bail (the attachment piece).

4. Spärkel

Just like a keepsake item from Pandora, this gift also sparkles—just in carbonation form. The easy-to-use sparkling beverage system lets her infuse bubbles (she can choose how carbonated she wants it with the touch of a button), as well as real ingredients like cucumbers, limes, lemons, mint, and more into water, tea, or other beverages. This is brilliant for everyday hydration, as well as for whipping up a nonalcoholic batch of sparkling mojitos when guests come over.

5. Nettie Doubles Set

Did you two become pickleball pros these past few years as the craze swept the nation? Make memories for years to come—whether in your game room or playing at your local courts—with this cheeky set from Nettie. Showcasing a retro-inspired design on two pickleball paddles, it comprises two balls and two sweatbands for you to work on your serve, lob, and volley skills. Bonus: You’ll be supporting a female-owned business,

6. Pandora Timeless Sparkling Asymmetric Wave Ring

If she has a thing for collecting unique rings, here’s an excellent choice from Pandora. Hand-finished in sterling silver, this asymmetric wave ring showcases a curved pavé band accented with a split row of prong-set stones along one side. The stacked stones create a ripple effect that looks even better when accompanied by another Sparkling Wave Ring (from $70.) Hint, hint.

7. Pandora Moments Radiant Heart & Floating Stone Stud Earrings

She’s heard you laugh and cry your hardest. You’ve taken epic trips together. She feels like home and adventure all at once. This Valentine’s Day, commemorate that with earrings inspired by the joining of two hands to form a heart. As part of the wonderful Pandora Moments Collection, we especially love the heart-shaped clear stone at the center of these three-dimensional earrings.

8. OluKai Kawela Women’s Golf Shoe

Love at first sight? Try love at first stroke. She’s going to be thrilled with an upgraded pair of putting green kicks. She’d be hard-pressed to find golf sneakers that are more lightweight and comfy, plus these are made with water- and stain-resistant materials. Designed with a new cushioned midsole for enhanced comfort, choose from two attractive colorways: pavement and mist grey or sage and dusk.

9. Timeshifter and Manta Sleep Mask

If the leading lady in your life is always traveling, here are two goodies well-suited for jet-setting: a jet-lag app and a top-notch sleep mask. The former is a fancy app that translates her flight times and preferences (like if she’s a night owl or drinks coffee) into a custom plan for individually timed light exposure to keep jet lag at bay, while the latter is an uber-comfortable blackout sleep mask that lets her adjust the eye covers, angle she wears it, and strap tightness to fit her face to a T.

10. Pandora Moments Two-tone Radiant Heart Dangle Charm

A superb addition to any Pandora Moments bracelet, this striking 14K rose gold-plated open heart charm is detailed with hand-applied red enamel and a floating clear stone heart in the middle of a heart within a heart within a…you get the idea.

11. Eddie Bauer First Ascent Astrolite Reversible Vest

This stylish, functional reversible vest uses PrimaLoft Gold Cross Core insulation combined with NASA-developed Aerogel technology for robust warmth that isn’t bulky. It packs up into a pocket-size pouch so she can take it on any adventure. Choose between a black colorway, which can be flipped inside-out to dark blue, or mist, a medium blue, which has a lighter-hued blue (shown).

12. Therarobe

Billed as “the original weighted robe,” Therarobe is meant for slothing around the living room. Glass beads are sewn into the panels to help ease tension and zen her out (much like a weighted blanket—only it doesn’t take up as much space). It weighs between 12 and 17 pounds, depending on the size. The plush velour robe arrives in a nice box with a bag for storage, so it’s ready for gifting and, after seeing how much your partner relishes this garment, you may very well want to buy one for yourself. Available in blue or gray.

