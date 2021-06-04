After more than a year of losing track of time, this summer is a great opportunity to make sure no more of it slips away. Start the season off right with one of these unique watches from Panerai, Zodiac, and Hublot to make sure every second counts.

3 Unique Watches to Elevate Your Summer Style

1. Panerai Bronzo Submersible 42mm Bronze Case & Blu Abisso Dial

Panerai’s distinctive bronze case and bezel is accompanied by a blue suede strap with ecru stretching. Water resistant to 300 meters, the blue dial features luminous hour markers and dots, along with a second hand and date. The see-through sapphire crystal back allows you to see the P.900 caliber movement.

[$15,900; panerai.com]

2. Zodiac Grandrally Quartz Black Leather Watch

This stunner includes a quartz chronograph movement and a rose gold stainless steel case. Waterproof to 10 atmospheres, the watch has a black leather strap with a single prong strap buckle. Zodiac has been making watches in Switzerland since 1882 and the Grandrally collection is part of a long line of classics.

[$495, zodiacwatches.com]

3. Hublot Classic Fusion Titanium King Gold

The unique case of the Classic Fusion Titanium King Gold is made from polished, satin-finished titanium—a material Hublot uses specifically for its lightness. The watch features a matte black dial and an 18K King gold bezel, along with a HUB1112 self-winding movement and 42-hour power reserve.

[$11,200; hublot.com]

