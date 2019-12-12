UA Match Play Vented Golf Pants GET IT!

For the golfer on your holiday list, these golf pants are contemporary and comfortable—and a great deal for you. Straight cut with a flat front and a stretch waistband for mobility, they’re made of a breathable mesh that’s soft and airy but durable. And it wicks sweat well.

Give It: Save 50% on the UA Match Play Vented Golf Pants ($37; was $75) at Under Armour

