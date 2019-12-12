UA Rival Graphic Joggers GET IT!

Unlike some modern joggers, these sweats were designed to be sweated up and worked-out in. They’re good-looking, but this ain’t no fashion statement. And they’re great for cold-weather workouts, with a thick cotton blaned that still wicks sweat. Available in two shades of grey, plus black and navy.

Give It: Save 30% on UA Rival Graphic Joggers ($35; was $50) at Under Armour

