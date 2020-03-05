Up Your Kitchen Game at the Massive Wusthof Knife Sale at Sur La Table

Wusthof Gourmet 16-piece Block Set GET IT!

This set includes every knife a chef needs encased in either an Acacia or Cherry wood block. If you’re looking for one set to last for years, this is it. Also makes a fantastic housewarming or wedding gift.

This set includes:

8″ bread knife

8″ cook’s knife

5″ spreader

5″ hollow edge santoku

4.5″ utility knife

Four 4.5″ steak knives

3″ spear-point paring knife

2.75″ trimming knife

2.5″ peeling knife

2.5″ paring knife

9″ kitchen shears

Get It: Save 62% on the Wusthof Gourmet 16-piece Block Set ($250; was $661) at Sur La Table

