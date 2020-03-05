Up Your Kitchen Game at the Massive Wusthof Knife Sale at Sur La Table

Wusthof Gourmet 16-piece Block SetGET IT!
This set includes every knife a chef needs encased in either an Acacia or Cherry wood block. If you’re looking for one set to last for years, this is it. Also makes a fantastic housewarming or wedding gift.
This set includes:
8″ bread knife
8″ cook’s knife
5″ spreader
5″ hollow edge santoku
4.5″ utility knife
Four 4.5″ steak knives
3″ spear-point paring knife
2.75″ trimming knife
2.5″ peeling knife
2.5″ paring knife
9″ kitchen shears
Get It: Save 62% on the Wusthof Gourmet 16-piece Block Set ($250; was $661) at Sur La Table
