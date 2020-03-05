Up Your Kitchen Game at the Massive Wusthof Knife Sale at Sur La Table

Wusthof Gourmet 3-piece Starter SetGET IT!
These three knives will handle almost any kitchen cutting task you’ll encounter. The 8-inch Chef’s Knife can slice almost anything you’ll ever need to cut through with ease. The 8-inch Bread Knife has a serrated edge to slice through crust without compressing the interior. It’s also great for cutting fruits and veggies with tough skins. The 4.5-inch utility knife is a smaller, more versatile workhorse. If you’re limited on space or just need a few new knives, this is the set you need.
Get It: Save 53% on the Wusthof Gourmet 3-piece Starter Set ($104; was $219) at Sur La Table
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top