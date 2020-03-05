Up Your Kitchen Game at the Massive Wusthof Knife Sale at Sur La Table

Wusthof Gourmet Hollow-Edge 7-inch Santoku Knife GET IT!

A santoku knife is a lighter, swifter, more user-friendly alternative to a chef’s knife. Ideal for boneless meats, fish, and vegetables, for most of us it’s the only kitchen prep knife we’ll ever need. This one features oval indents on the blade to reduce sticking and friction.

Get It: Save 39% on the Wusthof Hollow-Edge 7-inch Santoku Knife ($68; was $112) at Sur La Table

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!