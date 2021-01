Power2Go 13 GET IT!

When you’re done doing all that editing, you can burn those videos onto anything you want with this great program. You can even convert prior videos to the format you need. Make your own discs to distribute that hard work of yours.

Get It: Pick up the Power2Go 13 ($49; was $70) at CyberLink

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!