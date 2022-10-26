Upgrade Your Headphones With These Beats Studio Buds

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

With the phones we got in our pockets, it’s easier than ever to listen to music. Music on the go or in the house, you just gotta play it through your phone. Pretty great. What that means though is we need some good headphones in our lives. Luckily, you can pick up the Beats Studio Buds to get some amazing audio in a tiny package.

The Beats Studio Buds are another winning pair of headphones from Beats. Beats knows how to make some amazing headphones and these are no different. What’s really surprising though is how high quality the audio is in these, seeing how small they are. But that just makes them ideal for a life on the go.

Setting these up is pretty easy. You just gotta connect them to your phone via Bluetooth and you’ll have a simple, strong connection. From there, you just blast that music of yours through them and you won’t have to worry about the noise of the outside world bleeding through. You can also choose to use Transparency Mode so you’re not completely oblivious to the world.

When you get these Beats Studio Buds fully charged, you’ll get a lot of time out of them. 8 hours of playthrough on a single charge. And if you’re out and about with the battery getting low, the case it comes with can charge them up to get you 24 hours of music. With a sweat-resistant, durable pair of headphones like these, you can’t go wrong.

If you’re out there looking to make an upgrade to your headphone selection, then these Beats Studio Buds are the way to go. They’re small but pack quite the punch. Powerful audio pumping through your veins all day long. So head on over to Amazon right now and pick up a pair of these bad boys right now while the getting is good.

Get It: Pick up the Beats Studio Buds ($90; was $150) at Amazon

