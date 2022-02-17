Upgrade Your Home Office With This Meisterstück Fountain Pen

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

For anyone that spends a lot of time at a desk during their day job, an organized and well-stocked workstation can make all the difference in the world. IT also doesn’t hurt if you make the station look good with high-end accessories. Something to show off to everyone you only go for the best in life. Items like the Meisterstück Gold-Coated Fountain Pen from Montblanc.

Montblanc is one of the best outlets in the world in our eyes. We’ve tried out many of the items that they make, be it pens or luggage, and we came away each time happier than we were before. And the Meisterstück Gold-Coated Fountain Pen is gonna do the same for you guys.

For one, the Meisterstück Gold-Coated Fountain Pen is a gorgeous pen. Just right off the bat, this black pen with a gold coating is just gonna pop on your desk. You will look like you are the boss of a well-oiled money-making machine. And who doesn’t wanna look like they run things?

Not only that, but this pen is gonna let you take notes and write out important details of your day with silky smooth clarity. The ink comes out of this pen like a dream. You’ll honestly be pretty annoyed with yourself that you didn’t have this pen before, making the days of using BIC Pens feel like time wasted.

When it comes to items like high-end office gear, Montblanc is hard to beat. The Meisterstück Gold-Coated Fountain Pen is one of the many reasons why they stay at the top of the heap. If you wanna improve the look and functionality of your desk, pick one of these up right now. You won’t regret it.

Get It: Pick up the Meisterstück Gold-Coated Fountain Pen (starting at $625) at Montblanc

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!