Upgrade Your On The Go Music Experience With These Bose Earbuds

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

There are a lot of headphones out there for you to choose from these days. Everyone has a phone and listens to music or podcasts on it when they go out, so it only makes sense that we need headphones. But while there are many options out there, you would have a hard time beating the quality of the Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds.

When it comes to crystal clear audio, Bose is one of the best there is. Each item that Bose makes, from headphones to TV speakers, are top-notch. You will become more fully immersed in whatever you are listening to when it’s being played through a Bose product. Especially when you’re on the go with these in your life.

Going out with the Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds will make life so much easier. For one, they are super small and are easy to bring around. For another, they have a long battery life so such small items. 6 hours on a single charge, an additional 6 thanks to the charging case it comes with.

But really, the Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds are great because of the audio. These are noise cancelling, so you only have to contend with the high fidelity audio that comes out of these bad boys. And with an easy to use interface, you can throw them on and head out without a second thought.

We all need a good pair of headphones in our lives. Going to work or the gym or just lounging around the house, headphones are the name of the game these days. And these Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds are some of the best in town. Pick up a pair while the getting is still good.

Get It: Pick up the Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds ($219; was $279) at Amazon

Check out the Daily Deals over at Amazon

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!