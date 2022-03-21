Upgrade Your Streaming Setup With a Brand New Fire Stick

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

There is no shortage of options these days when it comes to watching TV. So many different streaming apps that allow us to fully cultivate our TV watching habits to only use what we need. And if you want to upgrade your streaming experience, then you need to pick up the Fire TV Stick 4K Max.

With any gadget these days, you will need to upgrade them over time. Especially streaming sticks, since apps keep getting upgraded and the picture quality of them keeps improving. You need a stick with more power to handle what these apps can throw at them. That’s where the Fire TV Stick 4K Max comes in.

The power of the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is quite impressive. It is 40% more powerful than the prior model, allowing you to launch the apps quicker and enjoy the shows of choice with a smoother experience. No more lag and stuttering while you kick back at night with some relaxing fare.

You have a ton of options when you hook this up to the TV. So many apps, all streaming in crystal clear 4K quality. Using it is easy, as the UI is simple and the remote control is easy to understand. Or you can use Alexa to control it. Either way, your time at night becomes much easier.

This Fire TV Stick 4K Max is the upgrade your streaming experience deserves. More powerful and easier to use, you will be in heaven when you want to watch TV. So pick one of these up now and hook it up to the TV right now. You won’t regret it when it’s time to catch up on Better Call Saul.

