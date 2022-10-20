10. Garmin Sport Pro Bundle Get it

The Garmin Sport Pro is a great package for guys who are just getting into training their bird dog (or veterans who want something simple but powerful) because it’s intuitive to operate and a cinch to use with just one hand. With the bundle you get the handheld device and the dog collar, which has a built-in BarkLimiter function. You also get 10 levels of stimulation and the option of a tone or vibration setting for up to three dogs (if you have more collars). The collar has LED lights so you can more easily find your dog as dusk falls.

[$300; garmin.com]

