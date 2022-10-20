11. Mission Mercantile White Wing Waxed Canvas Guide Bag Get it

Toss that ratty old military duffel or cracked plastic bin you use for your hunting gear and upgrade to this beauty from Mission Mercantile. It’s crafted with 100-percent full-grain leather for the straps and pulls, No. 10 solid brass YKK zippers, and weather-resistant 18-ounce waxed canvas. They’re even stitched together with a special marine-grade polyester thread from Germany that’s UV-resistant and won’t fall apart over the years. The White Wing may be a bit pricey, but it’s worth it and will last you a lifetime.

[$305; missionmercantile.com]

