3. SJK Flush Coat Get it

Some guys prefer a full-featured upland game vest, but an old-school jacket like this Flush Coat can be a great option as well. Instead of being covered in pouches and pockets, it’s more streamlined with a game bag on the back and a variety of useful pockets up front. Blaze orange quilted shoulder padding on both sides offers good visibility, and it’s made from a durable poly-canvas blend.

[$90; sjkgear.com]

