4. Sitka Grinder Pants Get it

The four-way stretch, nylon-clad Grinder Pants from Sitka offer comfortable and warm protection while ambling through prickly fields in search of hidden quarry. A plethora of pockets—including two zippered, diagonal ones on the thighs—keep necessities close.

[$199; sitkagear.com]

