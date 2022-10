5. LaCrosse Lodestar Boots Get it

Tromping through upland habitat like lumpy, mucky fields demands serious footwear like LaCrosse’s Lodestar Boots. These seven-inch-high sodbusters have a burly Vibram outsole, a 100-percent waterproof Gore-Tex lining, and a durable leather/ textile upper capped off with a rubber toe guard.

[$250; lacrossefootwear.com]

