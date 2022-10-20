8. Browning Upland Chaps Get it

If you’re planning on hunting an area that’s thick with briars and thorns (which is most places, honestly) you may want to invest in a pair of brush chaps like these from Browning. The base is a hefty 12-ounce cotton canvas that’s protected by a briar-resistant overlay. Snaps along the sides make removal or ventilation during the hunt easy, and the double belt loops have Velcro, so there’s no need to doff your belt before getting set up.

[$75; browning.com]

