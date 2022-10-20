Gear

The Best Upland Game Hunting Gear to Help You Bring Down More Birds This Season

You won't run out of space to store stuff with the Filson Strap vest.
9. Filson Upland Guide Strap Vest

Wearing Filson’s Upland Guide Strap Vest when bird hunting means you can bring along all your esssentials—shells, first aid, water, etc.—in its numerous stash spots. The wide waist belt and low-profile shoulder straps ease load carrying while still allowing for restriction-free shooting. Unzip the lined rear game bag for easy cleaning after the hunt. 

[$295; filson.com]

