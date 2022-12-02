E-bikes are now firmly part of the bicycle zeitgeist, no matter whatever any hardcore cyclist holdouts think about the electrically enhanced two-wheelers. Though the road to acceptance was rocky, e-bikes now command a solid place in almost every category of the cycling pantheon, and have even carved out a few niches of their own (e-bikes for hunting, anyone?) But the one style constant that the flood of e-bikes have all nearly shared is a bulky and downright un-svetle form factor, which is where the new Urtopia Carbon One e-bike instantly shines—among many other attributes revealed later.

Early attempts at e-bikes were pretty much universally ugly affairs that were basically existing production bikes, featuring a big, unsightly battery semi-integrated into the downtube. Or they were ungainly kits you could add to your current human-powered bicycle for an electrical kick. These slapdash and decidedly non-stylish e-bikes worked decently enough to prove the concept, but were so godawful looking that their initial target audience was clearly folks who didn’t care about form. That’s probably the main reason hardcore cyclists (known for their aesthetic leanings) eschewed them.

Thankfully, those integrated frames and overall looks have improved over the years. But the Urtopia Carbon One has taken the old and evolving e-bike form and totally changed it into a compelling and sexy e-machine design that screams cool (i.e. not cobbled together). The frame—made from carbon fiber along with the handlebar, seat post, and forks—has swoops, turns, and ripples that make it look svelte and muscular. The right angle elbow, where the seat tube would normally exist, instead turns rearward to create the seat stays and provide far more visual appeal.