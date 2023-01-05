Use This Tactica M.110 Bike Multi-Tool to Keep Your Bike Intact

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Joining the masses in getting back into shape this New Year? Then you should know that one of the best ways to get into shape is to hop on a bike and go for a ride every day. And if you get a bike and start up a cycling routine, then you should pick up this Tactica M.110 Bike Multi-Tool from Huckberry right now.

When you need some new gear to live an outdoor heavy existence, Huckberry is the place to go. All kinds of gear that you can use in a real-life way, from clothing that is highly comfortable and durable to equipment like the Tactica M.110 Bike Multi-Tool. High-quality stuff you will not want to be without.

The Tactica M.110 Bike Multi-Tool makes your cycling routine so much easier because you won’t have to worry too much about breakdowns. In one supremely convenient package, you can have in your pocket the kind of tool that will help you in most kinds of situations you find yourself in on the road.

What can be found in this tool? You got a lot to work with. Tire levers, package opener, bottle opener, a wrench, an Allen key, two rulers (metric and imperial), and 3 hex sockets (light, heavy, and a Phillips bit). With all of that in your life, you can overcome most maladies that befall your bike while you’re riding it.

We love to ride our bike and there’s nothing more deflating than dealing with a breakdown (sometimes literally with a deflated tire). But that won’t have to be too much of an issue in your mind anymore when you pick up the Tactica M.110 Bike Multi-Tool from Huckberry. Small and affordable, this is a must-own.

Get It: Pick up the Tactica M.110 Bike Multi-Tool ($50) at Huckberry

