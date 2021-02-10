Valentine’s Day Gear Gifts for Outdoorsy Women

With Valentine’s Day rapidly approaching, it’s high time to set 2021 off on the right foot by getting your gal a gift she will love. While flowers and chocolate are nice, they’re also incredibly cliché when there are superior options if you reorient to the outdoors. For the girl who’s not afraid to get down and dirty, here’s a list of Valentine’s Day gear gifts she’ll be psyched to use on your next excursion outside.

For the Waterwoman: Billabong Hooded Towel



While there are a number of surf ponchos on the market, most are designed with men in mind, meaning an excessively oversized fit. Billabong’s Hooded Towel was created specifically for women of the water and features a feminine tie-dye pattern to compliment its cozy construction. Made from heavyweight cotton, the towel includes a front pocket and a pullover hood for added warmth. If your gal struggles with the post-surf chills or needs a more streamlined changing system, the Hooded Towel may be right up her alley.

[$69; billabong.com]

For the Fitness Guru: Garmin Lily Smartwatch

Designed by women for women, the Lily is Garmin’s smallest smartwatch to date and was created with fashion in mind while stilling offering the health and fitness benefits you know and love. Available in classic and sports options, the watch is available in a variety of color ways and features a 34mm watch case and a stylish patterned lens. The Lily tracks your steps, sleep, stress and energy levels and offers a collection of wellness apps for yoga, walking, cardio, mindful breathing, and more. The watch boasts up to five days of battery life and allows you to stay connected on the go with the ability to receive calls and texts. For women passionate about monitoring their health while simultaneously keeping up with the latest fashion trends, the Lily is a match made in heaven.

[From $200; garmin.com]

For the Camper: Snow Peak Takibi Fire & Grill

Camping is the perfect way to escape from COVID time warp and spend quality, screen-free time with a loved one. But camping sans fire pit can be a less than ideal experience. In an effort to combat fireless night, Snow Peak designed the Takibi Fire and Grill—the stainless steel grill is packable and easily portable. Weighing in at 32 pounds, the kit includes a grill net, grill bridge, pack and carry fireplace, and baseplate, which all packs down into the included carrying case. Whether she prefers backyard bonfires or camping along the coast, the Takibi Fire and Grill is sure to heat things up.

[$319; snowpeak.com]

For the Road Tripper: Patagonia Macro Puff Quilt

Nothing is more essential on a road trip or impromptu drinks out in the winter than a quick warmth fix. Available in three color options, Patagonia’s Macro Puff Quilt is nearly as large as a queen-sized blanket but packs down small into a stuff sack, making it ideal for travel. The blanket features a lightweight water-resistant shell fabric, synthetic insulation with the warmth and packability of down, and webbing loops on all four corners for hanging or tying down to a pad. Weighing in at approximately 1 pound, the Macro Puff is lightweight while remaining incredibly warm. Nothing says ‘I love you’ like the gift of cozy comfort.

[$249; patagonia.com]

For the Backpacker: Nemo Fillo Elite Luxury Backpacking Pillow

Sharing a night in the backcountry is sure to be a good time, but sleeping on the ground doesn’t always equate to a good night’s rest. Nemo Equipment’s award-winning Fillo Elite is ultra-lightweight and features a soft jersey blend cover for added comfort. Made from 100 percent post-consumer Primaloft insulation, the pillow is easy to inflate, includes a machine-washable pillow cover and packs down into a stuff sack that’s smaller than a lime. If a solid eight-hour sleep on the ground is what you’re after, the Fillo Elite is the answer. Because when she’s happy, you’ll likely be happy too.

[$54; nemoequipment.com]



For the Climber: Osprey Mutant 38 Backpack

Osprey’s Mutant 38 is a jack of many trades mid-size backpack with myriad features that make it ideal for long days on the rock. Consciously designed for climbers, the daypack features a back panel with snowshed fabric, an internal hydration sleeve, glove-friendly buckles, compression straps, and a reverse-wrap. Additionally, the pack provides ample options for storing and totting gear (a rope attachment, internal compressional, dual hipbelt gear loops, ice gear carry attachment, A-frame ski carry, the list goes on). If your girl likes to look cool while keeping her gear organized, the Mutant 38 is the gift.

[$170; osprey.com]





For the Yogi: Manduka Eko Yoga Mat



Although there are lots of yoga mats out there, not many are created with the environment in mind. Made using a zero waste manufacturing process, Manduka’s Eko mat is made from sustainably harvested tree rubber, is biodegradable, and is non-toxic. The mat was developed by a group of yoga teachers, is 5 mm thick, and offers a naturally grippy surface. Help your lady enhance her practice by getting her a mat you both can feel good about.

[$92; manduka.com]

For the Biker: Troy Lee Designs Ace 2.0 Gloves

When it comes to biking, a solid pair of gloves does wonders. TLD’s Ace 2.0 gloves are thoroughly researched, designed, and tested before hitting the shelves so when you purchase a pair, you know you’re getting a quality product. Features include a slip-on design, compression cuff, single layer perforated palm, silicone print fingertips for lever grip, and a conductive index and thumb. The Ace comes in three different color options, so you can pick her favorite or buy them all so she can mix and match to her heart’s content. [$36; troyleedesigns.com]

