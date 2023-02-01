This article was produced in partnership with Pandora

With Valentine’s Day around the corner, you may be running down the list of leading ladies in your life and racking your brain for suitable gifts. Well, procrastinate no more, and knock out Valentine’s Day shopping for your sister, wife, mother, daughter, sister-in-law, or friend with this selection of presents. We’ve got unique pieces of jewelry, chic wares for interior design, and heartfelt keepsakes that have a major “wow” factor.

1. Pandora Moments Studded Chain Bracelet

A good gift is like a chain reaction. It reinstates your love for her and serves as a constant reminder every time. Pandora’s new sterling silver studded bracelet is a beautifully unique way to evoke the strong connection you have with your wife, partner, or girlfriend. It’s elegant, versatile, and suitable for everyday wear, boasting a flexible, textured chain and a heart-shaped clasp with an interior infinity symbol. To make the gift even more personal, select a few charms that speak to her style and interests be it painting, traveling, or animals (try the best-selling Murano Glass Sea Turtle Dangle Charm). The bracelet can hold up to 18 charms, dangle charms, or pendants.

2. Pandora Moments Two-tone Padlock Splittable Heart Charm

Spread the love this Valentine’s Day by gifting your mom, aunt, grandma, or friend this fantastic bauble from the Pandora Moments collection. It’s a gift she won’t be able to keep her eyes off and serves as a brilliant conversation piece. The Two-tone Padlock Splittable Heart Charm spotlights the message “Love is love” in a repeating sequence on the sterling silver base and is adorned with a 14K rose gold-plated removable inner heart detailed with a keyhole cut-out that stands in for the “O’” in the engraved word “Love.” This hand-finished charm is compatible with Pandora Moments bracelets, and your giftee can split the charm and pay the love forward with another one-of-a-kind woman in her sphere.

3. UnHide Marshmallow Blanket

Help her unwind and seek respite at the end of the day or week with this plush faux fur blanket that’s soft as a kitten. The cruelty-free, machine-washable blanket has a velvety interior and is made with 90 percent recycled materials. Choose from a range of colors from Rosy Baby to Navy Peacock. (If you’re feeling generous, round out this gift with a Squish Pillow for $65).

4. Artifact Uprising Hardcover Photo Book

For one gift that captures dozens of your favorite memories together, this upmarket photo album is the way to go (just ask the 1,000+ five-star ratings). You choose the size, paper type and count (50, 100, or 150), book jacket style, dust jacket printing style, as well as the fabric and foil color for the cover and spine. Then, you can use the company’s easy-to-customize pre-made layouts to design the album. Even if you waited until the ninth hour, there’s a rush shipping option to have the album produced and at your door in as little as six business days. For another great album option, consider the Everyday Photo Book.

5. Pandora Timeless Sparkling Wave Ring in Sterling Silver

This isn’t overtly tied to Valentine’s Day, nor is it oozing with proclamations of love or romance, making it a great gift for a sister or even daughter. Hand-finished in sterling silver, the Sparkling Wave Ring curves to resemble a wave. It has a row of brilliant-cut clear stones on the top portion of the ring. She can wear this piece solo or stack it with other rings for modern edginess. It’s also available in 14K gold plating ($70; pandora.net).

6. Pandora Moments Studded Chain Necklace

Whether you’re pairing this with the Pandora Moments Studded Chain Bracelet ($85) or keeping it as the statement gift, it’s a winner. The sterling silver piece has a flexible, textured chain with a clasp that mimics both a heart and an infinity symbol. She can style it with any Pandora Moments O Pendant or Heart Charm Pendant.

7. Pandora Timeless Sparkling Wave Hoop Earrings

These hoop earrings are another standout from the Pandora Timeless Sparkling Wave collection. They’re fun and unique, yet timeless. The curved design helps the row of pavé catch more light. Hand-finished in sterling silver, you can complement this gift with the 14K gold plated or sterling silver Pandora Timeless Sparkling Wave Ring, if you’d like.

8. Haand Cirrus Vase

This striking vase is the perfect eye-catching display piece, but its versatility is where it really shines. Of course she can use it to display floral arrangements, but she can also use the handmade clay vase as a carafe for mimosas or batch cocktails. As a bonus, it’s dishwasher-safe. If she loves to entertain, spring for the Haand x Toma Bloody Marys for Two Kit, which includes a bloody Mary mixer pack and two porcelain Chemist Cups in Terra or White.

9. Vincero Eros Limited Release Watch

Women of all ages and style preferences will appreciate this sophisticated watch. It has a slim case and comfy fit that’s water- and scratch-resistant to boot. The climate neutral certified timepiece has a five-year warranty and comes in two case sizes and a variety of colorways. (For Valentine’s Day, you can’t go wrong with the Rose and Taupe option shown here.)

10. Weekend Made Pajamas

These are the pajamas to end all pajamas. Weekend Made sleepwear sets are available in an extended size range, from petite to 2X for women. Designed with new moms in mind, this is the perfect gift for a first-time parent, as it’s breastfeeding-friendly. The eco-friendly fabric helps regulate body temperature and comes in entirely compostable packaging.

To stay on theme for Valentine’s Day, go for the Blush Beauty Pink Pajama Set ($160) or Red Pajama set (shown here) for your sister, friend, or wife. If you and your wife have a daughter, you can buy them a matching set (available in 2T to size 12, $58).

