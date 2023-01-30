Valentine’s Day may be a made-up, Hallmark-fueled holiday, but show up empty-handed at your own risk. The best Valentine’s Day gifts of 2023 are a chance to say, “I love and appreciate you.” And they don’t have to be extravagant. Small gifts with intention go a long way. They can be as simple as chocolates from an artisan shop instead of aisle 14 or a pair of cozy slippers.

If gift-giving is your partner’s love language, we’ve got ideas for you to go bigger—from jewelry that’ll fit any person’s style to colorful glassware for date nights and nightcaps. The best Valentine’s Day gifts of 2023 are all about showing your partner you know exactly what makes them happy, then sprinkling a little sugar on top. Whether they love a dinner party, are always asking you to plan more dates for them, or just have an eye for sparkly things, we’ve got you covered with 13 perfect Valentine’s Day gifts for your significant other.

Best Valentine’s Day Gifts of 2023

1. Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Shallow Heart Dutch Oven

If food is the love language of your house, your partner will adore this heart-throbbing dutch oven from every cook’s favorite, Le Creuset. This 1¼-quart pot uses the brand’s signature enameled cast iron to deliver even heat on stews, roasts, and sweet desserts in a presentation that says “date night” every time you break it out.

2. Fine & Raw Truffle Gift Set

Upgrade the classic Valentine’s Day gift of chocolates with Fine & Raw artisan truffles handmade in their Brooklyn studio. These chocolates are sweetened with natural coconut sugar and use responsibly-sourced cacao. The brand ships nationwide and the 24-piece box comes with plenty to share.

3. Sophie Lou Jacobsen Piano Cocktail Glasses

Put on some John Coltrane and stir up two dirty martinis—these modernist, color-popping cocktail glasses come in a mismatched pair that’ll transport you to a gilded age jazz club without having to leave your home bar.

