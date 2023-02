11. Kinn Round Diamond Bracelet Get it

Diamonds are forever in season—and this bracelet from Kinn keeps it elegant and classy for every type of woman. Made from 14K solid gold, the thin, rolo-chain bracelet houses a gorgeously dainty 0.10 carat diamond that can be dressed up or down to match any style.

[$340; kinnstudio.com]

