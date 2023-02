12. Balmain Eirini Leather Strap Watch Get it

Analog watches are back and she’ll never be happier to go digital-free than with this Balmain timepiece on her wrist. The timeless design is given a pop of personality with emerald green leather and a subtleness of luxury with its sapphire crystal face and Swiss quartz movement.

[$620; nordstrom.com]

