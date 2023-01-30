4. Jukes 6 Giftbox N/A Red Wine Get it

If she’s sober-curious and loves wine, this non-alcoholic concoction from Jukes will make her dry date nights far tastier. Crafted by a British wine writer, Jukes 6 is a formula carefully calculated with organic Italian apple cider vinegar and 20-plus botanicals to be the tastiest wine mimic we’ve ever found. This gift box comes with nine 1 ounce bottles and fun packaging, so you can skip the wrapping.

[$55; jukescordialities.com]

