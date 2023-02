5. Nordic Peace Smiley Face Slippers Get it

Valentine’s Day is all about snuggling with your sweetie—ideally in cozy-happy apparel. These smiley face slippers are great for that, and will also keep her toes sanguine around the house. Made from soft, fluffy material above a non-slip sole, they come in seven sunshine-y colors.

[$41.50; nordicpeace.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!