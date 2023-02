7. Oru Haven TT Kayak Get it

Forget a bicycle built for two, the Oru Haven TT is a tandem kayak for you to make memories together on the water. Half the fun is in setting up this origami kayak when you get to the put in. Then fold it back down to the size of a large portfolio case for easy storage at home.

[$2,099; orukayak.com]

