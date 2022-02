Hydro Flask 64 oz. Growler Get It

This year you can skip the Beer-of-the-Month Club membership. Really. A growler’s a better choice. This insulated, stainless steel Hydro Flask just might might make him weep tears of joy when it’s the end of the day and his beer’s still ice cold. Oh, just us? OK.

[From $42; backcountry.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!