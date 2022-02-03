Gift Guide

The Coolest Gifts Guys Actually Want for Valentine’s Day

Marmot Tungsten 2-Person 3-Season Tent
11
Courtesy of manufacturer 2 / 11

Marmot Tungsten 2-Person 3-Season Tent

Get It

Spring camping’s right around the corner, which means it’s prime time to replace that old tent sitting in the basement. Marmot’s Tungsten 2-Person 3-Season tent lets you stretch out and relax in its 32-square-feet, and you can easily haul it thanks to its light weight at 4 lbs and 3 oz. Plus, you’ll both rest easy knowing you have a lifetime warranty. 

[From $214; backcountry.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
Immunity_010322_300x490
More from Gear