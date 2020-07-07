Vans and Justin Henry Stand Together for World Peace With Limited-Edition Style 36 Pro

Vans and Justin Henry have come together to help create change and deliver a unifying message with the Justin Henry Style 36 Pro, a fresh, minimalist style with a clear call-to-action: World Peace.

With strong ties to his hometown of Columbus, Ohio, and its local skateboard scene, Justin Henry grew up skating crusty spots and learning the value of putting in work and making each try count. The Justin Henry Style 36 Pro offers a glimpse inside Justin’s personal ethos and style. White, pebble grain leather conveys an elevated-yet-sporty aesthetic. The shoe accomplishes an understated look with Justin’s namesake stealthily embossed on the tongue, and finished with the words “World” and “Peace” on the outsole and laces. Built with the durability that Vans Skate has become synonymous with, the limited-edition shoe is available through select Vans Skate retailers.

Justin’s journey from young talent to pro was captured in a recent short film by Vans, Justin Henry’s World Peace, highlighting his determination to give back to the community that has shaped him. After volunteering at a local event to help kids learn how to skateboard, Justin says his perspective shifted. “We taught these kids who had never rode skateboards before, and never had an opportunity to get a skateboard,” he said. “The kids were just so happy. After doing that, I realized, all the selfish goals you have, they’re really not as cool as just helping others, you know?”

Inspired by Justin’s lead, Vans is giving back to the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Ohio with a $10k donation.

This article originally appeared on Skateboarding.transworld.net and was republished with permission.

