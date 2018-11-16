Gear News: Vans and The North Face Collab on Snowboard Boots and More





Thursday, Vans released a snow lifestyle and snowboard boot collaboration with The North Face, and shared Vans global snow team rider Blake Paul’s signature boots in his signature colorway.

The Verse Snowboard Boot features The North Face’s FlashDry technology – which makes them the first snowboarding boot equipped with such.

With Vans Flex Control system, double BOA, heat retention and Complete Moisture Management, these boots are designed for backcountry and all-mountain riding. Although, because Vans Flex Control System allows for a more flexible setting, these boots will work well in the terrain park, as well.

“The most exciting part of the new Verse was the opportunity to collaborate with The North Face to bring a unique look and new features to life,” said Paul. “The colorway was directly inspired by vintage hiking boots, adding a hint of purple felt like a good way to stand apart.”

If you’re a fan of the colorway, but not in-need of a new pair of snowboard boots, Paul’s signature colorway is also featured on the Vans Sk8-Hi 46 MTE DX, as well as The North Face Davenport pullover, Balfron jacket and a Slashback backcountry pack (all available now on The North Face website).

Standout Gear From Day 1 of Outdoor Retailer Winter Market 2018

Standout Gear From Day 2 and 3 of Outdoor Retailer Winter Market 2018

Women's Specific Boots for Almost Any Outdoor Objective

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!