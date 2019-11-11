Veterans—Save $40 On Amazon Prime Today Only

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





In honor of all those who have served, this Veterans Day Amazon is offering all veterans, plus active duty US military, National Guard, and Reserve personnel a year of Amazon Prime for $79 – a $40 savings on the regular price of $119. That’s a great deal! And it’s available to both new and existing Prime members. So sign up or renew your Prime membership today!

That’s right. Even if you’re already an Amazon Prime member, head over to amazon.com/veteransdaypromo TODAY to start or renew your Amazon Prime membership for the year. You ‘ll save $40. But do it today—right now! This deal expires on Veterans Day November 11 at midnight Pacific, 2 am Eastern..

With the holidays coming up fast, veterans and active military members should take advantage of this amazing “Thank You” deal today.

Amazon is the best way to shop for holiday gifts. You don’t even have to gift-wrap! Just click and buy, and your gifts will be wrapped up and delivered straight to your friends’ and loved ones’ doors. It’s the easiest way to Christmas shop.

Everyone uses Amazon. You likely shop there already, and on a pretty regular basis. So why not get the most out of it? Whether you’re shopping for everyday home items, from cleaning supplies to diapers or even printer toner, Amazon has it all. So sign up for Prime before the end of Veterans Day, and start saving money, getting free two-day shopping, and earning Amazon Rewards in time for your holiday shopping?

Go to amazon.com/veteransdaypromo right now and sign up to save $40 on an Amazon Prime membership. Remember, this deal expires when Veterans Day ends!

US Military Veterans, Active Duty, or Reserve or National Guard—Save $40

From sporting goods and kitchen appliances to protein powders, supplements, and fitness gear, Amazon has all your holiday gifting necessities just a click away. And the deals on clothes are amazing, especially with the new Amazon Goodthreads line of quality, affordable wardrobe staples. Even if you’re just giving a tie or t-shirt to a buddy, Amazon gets it done quickly and easily for you.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you know what a great value you get. With a Prime membership, you can enjoy many benefits including free one-day delivery with no minimum purchase on more than ten million items coast to coast. And you can get those holiday gifts delivered right up until Christmas Eve. There’s simply no reason not to sign up for Amazon Prime.

To receive this promotion, you must be a verified US veteran, Active Duty or Reserve or National Guard member. Go to amazon.com/veteransdaypromo right now and confirm your eligibility, and start reaping the benefits of being a Prime member today.

Get It: Veterans! Active Military! Save $40 on an Amazon Prime membership today only! This offer expires on Veterans Day

Check out all the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!