Vinyl Me, Please—This Killer Sony Turntable Is Marked Way Down Right Now

For the first time since 1986, vinyl music is poised to outsell CDs in 2019. It’s a remarkable comeback for a format that was considered all but dead just a few years ago. If you’re ready to jump back into vinyl music, here’s your chance. Right now, this Sony PS-LX310BT Wireless Turntable is on sale. Regularly $200, right now it can be yours for just $148. That’s $52 off—a savings of 26 percent!

Once considered obsolete, the resurgence of vinyl records and turntables can be chalked up to a host of factors, and audiophiles can debate them all day long. But a huge debt is owed to modern technology.

Bluetooth connectivity has allowed today’s turntables to broadcast records to wireless devices such as portable speakers and headphones. And that’s huge. No more messing with wires. No more being glued to one spot just to listen to music. Bluetooth allows users to play records anywhere in the home, or even in the yard.

If you’ve been considering jumping on the vinyl bandwagon, this turntable lets that happen. With minimalist design, simple controls, and stable Bluetooth connectivity, you can rediscover the timeless vinyl experience with the PS-LX310BT record player. You’ll enjoy clear, natural sound, whether you’re reliving your favorite LP or cracking open a stunning reissue for the first time. And you can enjoy the warm sound of vinyl anywhere in your home.

Your Music, Your Way

And it’s such a snap to operate. One-step auto play lets you spin your favorite albums at the touch of a button, while a newly designed tone arm delivers a smoother listening experience. And you can listen to your favorite records on wireless speakers or headphones. It’s a far cry from the massive, clunky, and convoluted record players our parents used.

The best part is, it’s so easy to just unbox, and play. Simply connect via Bluetooth for cable-free listening, or use the built-in output to plug directly into your existing sound system. Whichever you choose, you’ll find it quick and simple to set up your deck. Then, just put on a record, and press a button.

The turntable will automatically lower the tone arm, find the groove and get the music flowing. And when the record ends, just sit back as the tone arm automatically returns to its resting position.

The Sony PS-LX310BT features a belt drive mechanism with an aluminum die-cast platter. Robust yet lightweight, the platter stays stable as it rotates for clearer playback of your music. And with a straight design and sturdy aluminum construction, the new tone arm boosts traceability for stable playback, rich, clear sound, and powerful bass. A thicker, removable dust cover muffles acoustic pressure from your speakers for better stability and less distortion.

Looks As Good As It Sounds

Of course, the vinyl experience is as much visual as it is audible and tactile. It’s seriously as much fun to open a record, put it on, and watch it spin as it is to just close your eyes and listen.

This Sony is aesthetically sleek and gorgeous. Its matte finish and simple, minimalist design will complement any living room, den, bedroom, or man-cave. And you’ll have vinyl and your love of music at the heart of your home.

Are you ready to dive into the warmth of vinyl? Then head over to World Wide Stereo today and pick up this Sony turntable on sale. The regular price is certainly not unaffordable—but with this Sony PS-LX310BT turntable on sale for just $148, right now the sale price is simply irresistible.

And best of all? You’ll be able to ask for a ton of new records for Christmas!

But you’d better hurry. The sale only runs through October 20.

Get It: Save $52—that’s 26%—on the Sony PS-LX310BT Turntable, on sale for $148 at World Wide Stereo

