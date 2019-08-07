Gear News: Volcom Announces All-New Water-Saving Collection of Denim Jeans





On Wednesday, Volcom announced the world-wide launch of the latest in their Eco-True initiative, the “Water Aware” collection.

This brand-new water-saving wash and finishing process will reduce the amount of water used in each pair of jeans by an average of 11-13 liters, according to the brand. That being said, they are currently on track to save approximately 4 million gallons of water by the end of 2019.

As one of Volcom’s largest categories, denim was one particular area that the brand was insistent on finding a more responsible manufacturing process for.

The brand’s production team developed and employed “enzyme and ozone washing and finishing techniques” to achieve their goal. And by combining traditionally separate wet cycles during the manufacturing process, they were able to almost cut the use of water in half. A win on all fronts.

The process also eliminates the use of pumice stone to treat the denim in a process they call “stoneless.” This process reduces the use of heavy machinery, uses less water, and also creates much cleaner waste water. Again, a few more wins all around.

“In some washes, we’re seeing up to 35 liters of water saved,” Volcom Global Design Director J.J. Gonzales said in a press release. “Our medium blue and blue swift colorways are examples of washes where we’ve been able to significantly save water in the production process.”

Available in men’s, women’s and kid’s, the Water Aware collection is a huge step forward for the brand from a eco-conscious standpoint. And the brand also states that the Water Aware collection is not the end of the road for their ethical and sustainability efforts.

“It’s pretty epic and we’re excited to build upon our successes and create an even greater impact over time,” continued Gonzales.

Check out the full collection on Volcom’s website.

More Gear News From ASN

Gear News: Rumpl’s New Blankets Are Made From 100% Post-Consumer Recycled Materials

Gear News: Surfrider and Vissla Launch All-New ‘To Protect and Surf’ Collection

Gear News: Outerknown Releases First-Ever 100% Merino Wool Boardshorts

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!