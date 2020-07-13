Waited Until Last Minute? Get 25% Off Your Taxes Today

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

There’s been a lot going in the world these days. So much is happening at all times, you might have forgotten to do your taxes yet. But you need to get going because time is running out. You should help yourself and use Liberty Tax. It’ll make it go a lot smoother and you can save 25% when you use it.

How are you going to save 25% on your taxes when you use Liberty Tax? You use OFFNOW25 when you are about to finish up with the entire filing process. Depending on how much you’re getting back, you can save yourself a real pretty penny with that code.

Using Liberty Tax is really simple. The whole point is to make the process as simple as possible. No need for an accountant, all you need is your tax forms. You can upload those forms electronically to make it even easier than ever.

It’s real easy to use Liberty Tax because it is run by dedicated tax professionals. People who know what needs to be done and can make it as simple as possible are apart of the process. And that way if there are any problems, you know that the person helping you is someone who knows what’s what.

You need to get started on these taxes now. You can’t spend any more time letting the never-ending stream of nonsense in the world prevent you from getting it done. Use coupon code OFFNOW25 to save even more money on your taxes now. You’ll be really thrilled to have Liberty Tax in your life when all is said and done.

Get It: Save 25% on your taxes with coupon code OFFNOW25 at Liberty Tax today!

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!